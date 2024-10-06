Business Standard
Indian Navy ships on 4-day long-range training deployment arrives in Muscat

The port call on October 5 further signifies strengthening of existing defence relations between India and Oman in maritime domain, said a statement from Ministry of Defence on Sunday

(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul and Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera of First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy on long-range training deployment have arrived at Muscat, Oman.

The port call on October 5 further signifies strengthening of existing defence relations between India and Oman in maritime domain, said a statement from Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

During the visit from October 5 -9, the Indian Navy will engage with Royal Navy of Oman on various aspects of maritime security and interoperability, including harbour interactions and joint exercises.

The deployment will also focus on training exchanges, professional interactions and friendly sports fixtures between the two Navies, the statement said.

 

In the last ten years, this is the third visit of 1TS to Muscat, Oman. These interactions play a key role in consolidating gains in Naval cooperation and keeping the existing partnerships between both the Navies, it said.

Coinciding with the visit of 1TS, VAdm V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command will be on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from October 6 to 9.

During the visit, FOCINC South will hold bilateral discussions with VAdm Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff Sultan's Armed Forces (COSSAF) and RAdm Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al -Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO). He will also visit key defence and training installations in Oman.

Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman engage with each other on avenues of operations, training and collaborative efforts in various fields. Recently, the 6th edition of Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman Staff talks were held on June 24 in New Delhi. The visit of 1TS and CINC, SNC further cement bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

