Sailing vessel INSV Tarini headed for Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition

The first-ever global circumnavigation onboard is to be completed by two women Naval Officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa, marking a significant event

The historic voyage expedition will be covering four continents, through three Oceans. Image: X@indiannavy

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Chief of the Naval Staff of India, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, flagged off INSV Tarini for Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition at Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa, on Wednesday.

The first-ever global circumnavigation onboard is to be completed by two women Naval Officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa, marking a significant event.

The historic voyage expedition will be covering four continents, through three Oceans and three challenging Capes in 240 days and travelling 23,400 nautical miles, scripting major milestone in maritime history and showcasing 'Aatmanirbhar bharat' initiative.

According to Ministry of Defence press release, the expedition would be from Goa to Fremantle, Australia and then Fremantle to Lyttleton, New Zealand. Thereafter, fit will cover from Lyttleton to Port Stanley, Falkland and Port Stanley to Cape Town, South Africa and lastly to Goa.

 

The Indian navy on X posted about the Second Edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama from Ocean Sailing Node.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS flagged off the historic #NavikaSagarParikrama_II circumnavigation expedition from Ocean Sailing Node, #INSMandovi, Goa on #02Oct 24.This national mission covering over 23,400 nautical miles in about 240 days, across four continents, through three Oceans and three challenging Capes, aims to script yet another golden chapter in India's maritime history: #NariShakti #ViksitBharat #MaritimeIndia

Lt Cdr Dilna & Lt Cdr Roopa, both woman officers of the Indian Navy, embarked on this epic voyage onboard #INSVTarini, an indigenous sailboat showcasing India's #Aatmanirbharta in the niche field of sailboat construction. #CNS, in his message to the officers prior to Flag Off, highlighted that their story would be an inspiration for every Indian woman to break barriers & redefine #NariShakti.

He further stated that their adventure would prove that "possibilities in life are infinite, like the oceans themselves." #IndianNavy wishes the duo a triumphant voyage spreading the message of "Courageous Hearts, Boundless Seas" across the vast expanse of the world's oceans. #SamNoVarunah, " posted Indian Navy on X handle.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

