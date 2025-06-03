Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Losses don't matter, action does': CDS Anil Chauhan on Operation Sindoor

'Losses don't matter, action does': CDS Anil Chauhan on Operation Sindoor

Giving a Test cricket analogy, CDS Chauhan said if someone wins by an innings, then there's no question of 'how many wickets, how many balls and how many players'

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Speaking about the Pahalgam attack, CDS Chauhan said the terror incident caused a huge

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said that losses were secondary to results and action, while speaking about India’s retaliatory strike under Operation Sindoor.
 
While addressing a special lecture at the Savitribai Phule University in Pune, CDS Chauhan said, "When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important."
 
Giving a Test cricket analogy, CDS Chauhan said if someone wins by an innings, then there's no question of "how many wickets, how many balls and how many players".
 
"The results and how you act are important. It would not be very correct to talk about losses," he said.
 
 
On specifics of losses incurred by Pakistan, CDS Chauhan said, "Based on technical parameters, we will take out this particular data and share it with you. We will tell you how many aircraft and radars we destroyed. We'll make a rough assessment of that and come out with that shortly."

Also Read

gavel law cases

Calcutta HC refuses bail to Panoli for controversial remarks amid tensions

Jairam Ramesh

Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

If IMF funds help Pak support terror, it's unfortunate: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

India, Pak delegations in US; Tharoor confident of strong diplomatic impact

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Punjab man held for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan during Op Sindoor

 
 
Last week, when the CDS was asked about the loss of Indian jets during the operation, he told Bloomberg TV that the Indian Air Force learned from its initial tactical errors.
 
“The good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes which we made; remedied, rectified and then implemented it again after two days. We flew all our jets again targeting at long range,” he said.
 
However, he categorically denied Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets, terming them as "absolutely incorrect".
 
India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the wee hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The counterterror strike was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.
 

Pahalgam attack was profound cruelty: CDS

 
Speaking about the Pahalgam attack, CDS Chauhan said the terror incident caused a huge "revulsion" and "hatred" in society.
 
"What happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards the victims because all of them were killed with head shots in front of their families and their children and they were shot in the name of religion... which is kind of unacceptable to this modern world. This caused a huge revulsion in the society. There was a kind of hatred. It revived memories because this was not a single act of terror against India," the CDS said.
 
 
He further said that India has been a victim of maximum terror acts, in which almost 20,000 people have been killed.
 
"The emotion which was being evoked in the people of India was of revenge, retribution, and to get the perpetrator to justice. At the end of it, there was probably some sort of satisfaction, and anxiety (during Operation Sindoor)," CDS Chauhan said.

More From This Section

PremiumProtest Against Turkey, Protest, Turkey Protest

'Business as usual': Indian firms brush off Türkiye tensions

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

India's Russia ties, Brics role 'rubs US the wrong way': US Commerce Secy

EAM Jaishankar with Paraguay foreign minister

Jaishankar, Paraguay FM sign MoU to set up Joint Commission Mechanism

PM Starmer

UK unveils defence strategy embracing AI, drones, nuclear capabilities

Bangladesh currency

Bangladesh drops Sheikh Mujib from currency, adds temples, landmarks

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations Indian Air Force BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon