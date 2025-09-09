India advises citizens to defer Nepal travel, airlines suspend operations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday advised Indian citizens to defer their travel to Nepal in view of the violent protests happening in the country.
"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the MEA said in its advisory.
Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also tendered his resignation amid mounting pressure from anti-corruption protests, which have claimed the lives of at least 19 people.
The MEA also advised Indians in Nepal to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.
Also Read
Indians who need assistance there can call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following numbers:
- +977 – 980 860 2881
- +977 – 981 032 6134
IndiGo, Air India suspend flights
As the situation worsens, many Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have also suspended their flights to and from Kathmandu.
"In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Air India cancelled four of its six daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu, PTI reported.
"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said.
Additionally, a source quoted by PTI stated that an Air India flight had to return to the national capital on Tuesday after smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport while the plane was on its final approach.
GenZ protest in Nepal
Young Nepalis took over the streets of the nation to voice their anger against corruption, rising unemployment and a controversial social media ban imposed by the government on September 4. However, as the situation worsened, the government announced the lifting of the ban on Monday night.
The demonstrations continued on Tuesday, prompting the resignation of PM Oli and other ministers. According to media reports, Nepal's Parliament and Oli's private residence were also set on fire by the protesters.