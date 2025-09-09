Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India advises citizens to defer Nepal travel, airlines suspend operations

India advises citizens to defer Nepal travel, airlines suspend operations

As anti-corruption protests take over the streets of Nepal, many Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have suspended their flights to and from Kathmandu

Nepal Protest

Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also tendered his resignation amid mounting pressure from anti-corruption protests, which have claimed the lives of at least 19 people.(Photo:Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday advised Indian citizens to defer their travel to Nepal in view of the violent protests happening in the country.
 
"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the MEA said in its advisory.
 
Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also tendered his resignation amid mounting pressure from anti-corruption protests, which have claimed the lives of at least 19 people. 
 
 
The MEA also advised Indians in Nepal to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Also Read

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal protests LIVE updates: After PM K P Sharma Oli, President Paudel resigns

Sudan Gurung

Who is Sudan Gurung, the man behind massive Gen Z protest in Nepal?

Mobile internet

Nepal internet curbs part of global trend to suppress online freedom

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Nepal Protest

Nepal social media ban: Protestors defy curfew, vandalise govt offices

 
Indians who need assistance there can call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following numbers:
 
  • +977 – 980 860 2881
  • +977 – 981 032 6134
 

IndiGo, Air India suspend flights

 
As the situation worsens, many Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have also suspended their flights to and from Kathmandu.
 
"In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.
 
Meanwhile, Air India cancelled four of its six daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu, PTI reported.
 
"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said.
 
Additionally, a source quoted by PTI stated that an Air India flight had to return to the national capital on Tuesday after smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport while the plane was on its final approach.

GenZ protest in Nepal

 
Young Nepalis took over the streets of the nation to voice their anger against corruption, rising unemployment and a controversial social media ban imposed by the government on September 4. However, as the situation worsened, the government announced the lifting of the ban on Monday night.
 
The demonstrations continued on Tuesday, prompting the resignation of PM Oli and other ministers. According to media reports, Nepal's Parliament and Oli's private residence were also set on fire by the protesters.

More From This Section

Pakistan, China

Pakistan, China to form $7 bn consortium for railway project under CPEC

Nepal Protest

India expresses grief over deaths, says monitoring developments in Nepal

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Land will remain currency of victory amid multi-front threats: Army chief

Pahalgam terror attack

Kulgam encounter: Two terrorists, two jawans killed as op enters second day

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata on Sept 15

Topics : Nepal KP Sharma Oli protests Ministry of External Affairs Travel advisory Kathmandu Airline IndiGo Air India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal GenZ Portests NewsAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon