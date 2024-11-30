Business Standard
Iskcon claims arrest of 2 more monks, secretary of Chinmoy Das in B'desh

Vice President of Iskcon Kolkata Radha Raman said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way to home after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Das

The situation has been tense in Bangladesh since spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das was charged with sedition. | File Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Iskcon Kolkata on Saturday alleged that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Vice President of Iskcon Kolkata Radha Raman said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way to home after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on the charges of sedition on November 25.

Vice President of Iskcon Kolkata, Radha Raman said, "On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested," Radha Raman said in a self-made video.

 

He further claimed that rioters also vandalised Iskcon centre in Bangladesh.

"Rioters have also vandalised an Iskcon centre in Bangladesh. Such incidents are not coming to a stop and we are feeling helpless," he said.

Raman further urged Iskcon followers and devotees to pray for the minorities in Bangladesh.

"I urge all followers and devotees across the world to visit their nearest Iskcon temples and pray for the minorities of Bangladesh. God is our last resort,"

The situation has been tense in Bangladesh since spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das was charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Following Das arrest, a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of the spiritual guru in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

On Friday, India expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation" in Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with Bangladesh government.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for protection of minorities.

On situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISKCON Bangladesh Religious minorities

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

