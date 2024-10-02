Business Standard
Israel bans UN Chief from entering country, declares him persona non grata

Earlier in response to Iran's rocket barrage on Israel on Tuesday night the UN Chief had said, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said that country has declared United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and banned him from entering Israel.

Katz said that anyone who cannot condemn Iran's attack on Israel does not deserve to enter Israel. He said that Guterres has not yet condemned the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. He said that Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity with or without Guterres.

In a post on X, Katz stated, "Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil."

 

"This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization. A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran--the mothership of global terror--will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres," he added.

Reacting to the development, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Alex Gandler said that UN Chief Guterres has not been helpful in any way throughout Israel's conflict with Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "United Nations Secretary General has been called persona non-grata by our Foreign Minister. There is a reason for that, the secretary general has not been helpful in any way throughout this conflict of ours with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Not only that, he unfortunately stood on their side several times, just last night, instead of condemning the acts of Iran. He wished for this wonderful ...of peace in Middle East instead of pointing the finger at exactly the right culprit who were Iran shooting at civilians in Israel."

The turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against the attack.

US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said "Tehran would pay for it."

"Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, described Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel United Nations

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

