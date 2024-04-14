Israel calls for emergency UNSC meet as Iran strikes its territory

Israel also shared details of the Iranian attacks on Saturday, saying that more than 200 UAVs, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were launched towards the enemy country | File image | (Photo: PTI)

In the wake of the Iranian drone strikes on its soil in response to the attack on its consulate in Syria, Israel put in a request with the United Nations Security Council to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization," Israel's permanent representative to UN, Gilad Erdan stated in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council.

