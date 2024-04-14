Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Israel calls for emergency UNSC meet as Iran strikes its territory

Israel said Iran poses a direct threat to the international peace and violated the UN Charter, adding that time has come for the Security Council to address the Iranian threat

Israeli soldiers manoeuver armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel

Israel also shared details of the Iranian attacks on Saturday, saying that more than 200 UAVs, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were launched towards the enemy country | File image | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the wake of the Iranian drone strikes on its soil in response to the attack on its consulate in Syria, Israel put in a request with the United Nations Security Council to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
"I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization," Israel's permanent representative to UN, Gilad Erdan stated in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict israel United Nations Security Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon