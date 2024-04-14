Business Standard
Iranian drone attack tests limits of US-backed Israeli air defences

The most well-known of Israel's air defenses is Iron Dome, which has shot down thousands of rockets since 2011 but is limited to a short range

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

By Courtney McBride and Peter Martin

Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel will be the biggest test yet for the country’s vaunted air defenses, and will force it to respond to multiple drones and missiles simultaneously. 
 
Well after scores of slow-moving drones were launched at Israel, Iran also fired missiles, which travel much faster, according to an Israel Defense Forces spokesman. The barrage may confuse Israel’s airborne defense system, as they may arrive at different speeds, altitudes and directions, according to people familiar with US and Israel intelligence, who asked not to be identified discussing internal assessments.


The US-backed system of interconnected radar and mobile missile batteries is designed to shoot down rockets, missiles and mortars that could hit Israeli population centers or important infrastructure. It has been lauded for reaching a 90% interception rate in past attacks.

The attack drones and cruise missiles “are likely part of a coordinated multi-phase response in an attempt to overwhelm and confuse Israeli air defenses,” said Michael DiMino, a former CIA analyst and current fellow at Defense Priorities. Iranian state media said the country had also fired ballistic missiles, which may be far more powerful and fly in a high arc before hitting their targets.

The most well-known of Israel’s air defenses is Iron Dome, which has shot down thousands of rockets since 2011 but is limited to a short range.


Israel also has a medium-to-long-range interceptor known as David’s Sling, plus the Arrow defense system, which is designed to intercept missiles fired from as far away as 2,400 kilometers. That range includes Iran, as well as Yemen, Syria and Iraq, where militant groups allied with Iran are based.


The slow-moving drones are meant “to confuse the radar systems in Israel and then make sure that the missiles that would follow the drones would hit their intended targets,” avoiding the “major humiliation” of all its projectiles being shot down, said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group.
Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine US-Iran tensions Iran Syria

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

