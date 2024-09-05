Israel, India improve security ties via cooperation against drone threats

As part of strategic ties, officials from Israel and India held a seminar this week to enhance security cooperation and combat the threat of drones. The seminar held between September 2 to 4 in the national capital was attended by officials from the Directorate for Defense Exports at the Israeli Ministry of Defence (SIBAT), in collaboration with the Israel Economic and Commercial Mission in New Delhi, the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Israel Export Institute, the Israeli Embassy in India, the Indian Ministry of Defence, and SIDM (Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Throughout the seminar, nine Israeli defence companies showcased advanced technologies to counter the drone threat.

"D-Fend Solutions, Septier, and Sentrycs presented Cyber Radio Frequency (CRF)-based systems for detecting, locating, and neutralising drones. Smart Shooter demonstrated intelligent fire control systems for small arms to intercept drones. ThirdEye Systems showcased AI-driven vision and robotics systems for detecting and identifying drones and small aircraft. ELTA Systems, Rafael, Elbit Systems, and Skylock exhibited solutions based on sensors, radars, electronic warfare, and communication systems for detecting, identifying, and neutralising drones," the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi said in an official press release.

The seminar created a unique opportunity to showcase Israeli companies' advanced technologies, deepen security cooperation between Israel and India, and promote joint solutions to security threats.

On the second day of the seminar, the focus was laid on creating business synergies between the industries of Israel and India to explore partnerships using the Israeli defence and dual use technologies to address the growing threats of drones, both for defense and civil related applications.

"Over 150 business meetings were held on this day between the 9 Israeli companies and the Indian industry representatives. On the last day, the Israeli delegation held site visits to prominent Indian entities, to learn more about the present and future drone threats as they are analysed by their security heads," the release added.

The seminar focused on addressing the growing threat of drones, both in security and criminal aspects, which poses a significant challenge to security forces worldwide due to their ability to be used for intelligence gathering, weapon carrying, and precise attacks.

The event featured participation from representatives and senior officials from the Israel Ministry of Defence, economic and security attaches, and representatives from the Indian Ministry of Defence, military branches, Ministry of Interior, and defence and civilian industries from both countries.

Amit Satija, Joint Secretary DIP, Department of Defence Production, Indian Ministry of Defence, said: "The seminar reflected the commitment of India and Israel to continue and deepen security cooperation between the countries. We see great importance in sharing knowledge and technologies and in developing joint solutions to the modern threats facing both sides."

During the seminar, Israel shared its operational experience and advanced technological capabilities with India, aiming to deepen security cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Director of the IMoD International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas said: "The seminar provided a unique opportunity for Israeli defence industries to create business opportunities, develop connections with government officials and key local industry players, and establish B2B relationships with Indian companies. We see great importance in continuing the security cooperation between the countries and believe that activities of this kind help promote the activities of Israeli industries under the 'Make in India' and 'Self Reliant' policies."Israel Embassy Economic Counsellor, Natasha Zangin: "Israeli technologies, particularly in the field of homeland security, are highly regarded in India and generate significant interest from both public and private entities."

"The recent seminar, which facilitated over 150 business meetings, is a testament to the strong demand for these technologies. We will continue to support Israeli companies in their endeavours in India until we see these promising opportunities translate into business partnerships that will strengthen the security and relations of both Israel and India," Zangin added.