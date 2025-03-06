Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israeli authorities rescue 10 Indian workers in Palestinian village

Israeli authorities rescue 10 Indian workers in Palestinian village

The workers were stuck in A-Za'im for more than one month before the Population and Immigration Authority rescued them

India Israel, India-Israel

While the matter is still under investigation, Indian Embassy is in touch with the Israeli authorities and have requested to ensure their saftey and well being. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli authorities rescued ten Indian workers in the Palestinian village of A-Za'im, near Jerusalem overnight.

A resident of the village lured the Indians to A-Za'im with promises of work, then took away their passports. Without their passports, the Indians could not return to Israel.  Indian Embassy in Israel said on X, "Israeli authorities traced 10 missing Indian construction workers to West bank and have brught them back to Israel. While the matter is still under investigation, the Embassy is in touch with the Israeli authorities and have requested to ensure their saftey and well being." 

The workers were stuck in A-Za'im for more than one month before the Population and Immigration Authority rescued them.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Israel ties israel palestine Hamas

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

