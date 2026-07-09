Jaishankar concludes Kuwait visit, reviews ties and West Asia situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded his visit to Kuwait, during which he met Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the ministers of defence and foreign affairs.

The discussions provided an opportunity to review the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaishankar visited Qatar and Bahrain earlier this week, where the leadership of the Gulf states shared their assessment of the situation in West Asia with him. Jaishankar will travel to Oman next.