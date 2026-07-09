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India, Australia deepen energy, defence ties during PM Modi visit: Details

Australia and India said they would support the continued flow of energy products and further enhance bilateral energy trade

India-Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a ceremonial welcome at Government House, in Melbourne, Australia. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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India and Australia on Thursday agreed to deepen cooperation in energy security, defence, cyber security and critical technology supply chains, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held talks during Modi’s ongoing visit to Australia.
 
The agreements and joint statements, released during the third India-Australia Annual Summit, come against the backdrop of supply chain disruptions, uncertainty in West Asia and growing strategic convergence between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific.
 
In a joint statement on energy security, the two sides expressed concern over the situation in West Asia and its impact on energy, resources and other important commodity supply chains and prices. They reaffirmed their commitment to open markets, rules-based trade and stable flows of energy products.
 
 
Australia and India said they would support the continued flow of energy products and further enhance bilateral energy trade. The statement recognised Australia’s role as an important supplier of liquefied natural gas to India and India’s role as an important supplier of liquid fuels and other downstream products to Australia.
 
A key outcome was the finalisation of administrative arrangements necessary to enable the export of Australian uranium to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, as provided under the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement of 2015.  The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to "an open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" underpinned by international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and overflight under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and effective regional institutions.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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