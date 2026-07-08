Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar visits Gulf nations, New Delhi stays in touch with Tehran

Jaishankar visits Gulf nations, New Delhi stays in touch with Tehran

India has stepped up diplomatic engagement with Gulf nations and remains in touch with Iran as escalating regional tensions threaten energy supplies, shipping and the Indian diaspora

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar has thanked the leadership of the GCC countries he has been visiting for ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Indian community living in their respective countries | (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has over the last few days continued to reach out to the leaderships of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visiting Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, and slated to be in Oman later this week.
 
New Delhi is also in contact with the Iranian authorities to secure safe passage for at least nine tankers laden with oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) awaiting transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly a million Indians live and work in West Asia, and the region is key to India’s energy security.
 
The outbreak of hostilities between the United States (US) and Iran on Wednesday morning could impact efforts to resume fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, and also make the safety of ships and sailors uncertain. Six vessels headed for destinations including India attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz just hours after Tuesday’s strikes. According to reports, at least one Indian-flagged supertanker, the Lila Vadinar, reversed course after reaching the tip of Oman’s Musandam Peninsula.
 
 
On Wednesday, the US revoked a licence authorising the sale of Iranian oil in retaliation for what it said were Tehran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and launched missile strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait. The crossfire came during the funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that concludes on Thursday. He was killed on February 28 in a US-Israeli strike.
 
Jaishankar will be in New York on July 13 to launch India’s official campaign for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) tenure 2028-29. Ensuring the safety of its seafarers stranded near the Strait of Hormuz is a priority for India. At least three ships with Indian seafarers were attacked by the US military in June in which one Indian was killed. It had led to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoning the US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice within 48 hours last month.

Also Read

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF trims India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.4% from 6.5% in April

donald trump, trump

Trump threatens to strike Iran's civilian infra, take over Kharg island

NoBroker

NoBroker's ConvoZen expands into West Asia with Arabic AI speech models

US troops, US police

From Qatar to Bahrain: Where are the US' military bases in West Asia?

betting app

Mahadev betting app promoter detained in Oman; India seeks repatriation

 
On Wednesday morning, Jaishankar met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries. In a social media post, Jaishankar thanked the Kuwaiti Crown Prince for sharing his perspectives on developments in the Gulf. Jaishankar also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and discussed the latest regional and international developments. On Tuesday, the EAM met Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al- Mashaan.
 
Jaishankar was in Bahrain on Tuesday, where he met its Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, and discussed the situation in West Asia. He also met Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He thanked the King for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain. Jaishankar also met Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.
 
In Qatar earlier this week, Jaishankar met its Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two reviewed bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security, and people-to-people ties, and “explored new opportunities for deepening our strategic partnership”, Jaishankar said in a social media post. The Qatari leader shared his assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact with Jaishankar.
 

More From This Section

PM Modi, Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi, Indonesian Prez inaugurate Prambanan Temple restoration project

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

India calls for inclusive, responsible AI governance at UN Global Dialogue

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

India asks US to review proposed 12.5% tariff under Section 301 rules

INS Mahendragiri

Mighty, majestic and matchless: INS Mahendragiri set for induction

Jaishankar, Bahrain King

Jaishankar meets Bahrain King, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Topics : S Jaishankar Gulf Cooperation Council Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman Iran US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market CrashStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesSabang PortUS Military Bases in West AsiaQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance