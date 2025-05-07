16 airports shut, over 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

At least 16 airports across northern and western India have been shut till the morning of May 10, leading to the cancellation of over 850 passenger flights, after India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting multiple terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The 16 airports shut till 5.29 am on May 10 are Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Bikaner, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Kishangarh, Shimla and Hindon, according to statements issued by various Indian carriers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has not issued any statement on the matter yet.