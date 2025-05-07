Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 16 airports shut, over 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

16 airports shut, over 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

Flight operations suspended at 16 airports in north and west India till May 10 morning as Operation Sindoor disrupts both domestic schedules and foreign flight paths

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)
Premium

India’s military operation also affected foreign carriers’ flight paths, with many avoiding Pakistani airspace starting Wednesday. (Source/Unsplash)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 16 airports across northern and western India have been shut till the morning of May 10, leading to the cancellation of over 850 passenger flights, after India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting multiple terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The 16 airports shut till 5.29 am on May 10 are Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Bikaner, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Kishangarh, Shimla and Hindon, according to statements issued by various Indian carriers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has not issued any statement on the matter yet.
 
Topics : Operation Sindoor Air India Airspace India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack flights cancelled

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon