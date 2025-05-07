Indo-Pak tension: War risk premium in marine, aviation sector may inch up

Following the flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan, insurance experts believe that war risk premiums for the marine and aviation sectors could rise if the tensions persist over an extended period.

Additionally, experts said that reinsurance premium rates in the aviation and marine segments might see an upward revision in the short term if the tension between the two nations continues.

“While there is no immediate systemic impact, localised pricing hardening, revised exclusions, and portfolio de-risking from cautious reinsurers are likely if tensions persist or incidents escalate,” said Nymphea Batra, CEO, Guy Carpenter India. “The immediate impact in the