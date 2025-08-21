Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League in India: MEA

Not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League in India: MEA

New Delhi's comments came after Bangladesh's interim government said that the opening of its offices by the Awami League in Indian cities could adversely impact bilateral ties

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India on Wednesday said it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by the Awami League | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 21 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

India on Wednesday said it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by the Awami League party led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi's comments came after Bangladesh's interim government said that the opening of its offices by the Awami League in Indian cities could adversely impact bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.

"The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"The press statement by the Interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," he said.

"India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people," he added.

In its statement, Dhaka said on Wednesday that the opening of Awami League offices in Indian cities poses a risk to bilateral ties.

"This development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh," Bangladesh's foreign ministry said.

It alleged the Awami League has set up offices in India against the backdrop of what it described as "growing anti-Bangladesh activities" by the leadership of the party from Indian soil.

Many senior Awami Party leaders, "absconding" in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of "grievous crimes", were in Indian territory, it further alleged.

Such political activity "against the interests of Bangladesh" is an "affront against the people and State of Bangladesh", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Ministry of External Affairs Sheikh Hasina

Aug 21 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

