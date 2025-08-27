Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Kremlin disapproves of European proposals on security proposals for Ukraine

Kremlin disapproves of European proposals on security proposals for Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine as "very important" however, and said Moscow hoped they would continue

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia takes a negative view of European proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine and will not accept any presence of NATO troops on its neighbour's territory, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine as "very important" however, and said Moscow hoped they would continue. 
As part of a potential peace settlement, Ukraine's European allies are working to put together a set of guarantees for Ukraine that would protect it from a possible future attack by Russia. 
But Peskov said a European troop deployment in Ukraine would mean a NATO presence there, which he said was something Russia had aimed to prevent from the start. 
 
"In fact, at the very beginning, it was the advancement of NATO military infrastructure and the infiltration of this military infrastructure into Ukraine that could probably be named among the root causes of the conflict situation that arose," he said.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russian forces advance into eighth region of Ukrainian as peace talks stall

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska

Trump warns Putin of 'economic war' if he avoids peace talks with Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone strike causing fire at Kursk nuclear plant

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Best of BS Opinion: The RBI's current policy framework has worked wellpremium

STRONG ROOTS: A Memoir of Food, Family, and Ukraine

STRONG ROOTS: Chef Olia Hercules' Ukraine memoir by way of her family tree

"So we have a negative attitude towards these discussions." 
All sides agree that security guarantees for Ukraine must be part of any peace deal, but disagree fundamentally on what form they should take. 
Russia says it should be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security and wants to revive a proposal that was discussed between the two sides in 2022, in the early weeks of the war. Kyiv rejects that, saying it would have given Moscow an effective veto over any outside military support for Ukraine. 
Peskov said security guarantees were "one of the most important topics" but that Russia did not believe it was helpful to discuss them in public. 
He said that this month's U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had been "very substantive, constructive and useful". 
Trump has said the United States will not put troops on the ground in Ukraine as part of any future security guarantees.
But he has left the door open to other U.S. military involvement, including air and intelligence support. 
Peskov said Russian and Ukrainian peace negotiators were in contact, but that he could not give a date for when they would meet again. The two sides last held face-to-face talks in Istanbul on July 23, in a session that lasted just 40 minutes.

More From This Section

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

India, US will 'come together' despite 50% tariffs: Treasury Secretary

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

US tariffs a wake-up call for India to push bold reforms: Amitabh Kant

Alexander Stubb

Finland's President Stubb, PM Modi discuss India-EU trade and tech ties

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote address themed ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare', at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Dissonance over theatrisation; forces to take call in national interest

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

India-Africa trade surpassed $100 bn in 2024-25: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Topics : Ukraine Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon