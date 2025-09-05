Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit India from Sept 9 to 16 for bilateral talks

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit India from Sept 9 to 16 for bilateral talks

Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event, according to the MEA

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, will begin an eight-day visit to India from September 9 to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.

Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16," it said.

This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Ramgoolam to India in his present term.

 

Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event, according to the MEA.

Also Read

Jyoti Jeetun

Hopeful of achieving some fine-tuning of DTAA soon: Mauritius ministerpremium

foreign portfolio investors, FPI

Taxing times: I-T department tightens scrutiny of FPIs based in Mauritiuspremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

No boundaries for India-Mauritius ties, will work for our people: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi with Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra

Mauritius PM hosts state dinner for PM Modi, says honoured by his visit

PM Modi confered with Mauritius higest civilian award on his visit to island nation

PM Modi receives Mauritius's highest honour, first Indian to get award

Modi visited Mauritius in March.

The visit of Ramgoolam to India will advance the strong and enduring bonds between the two countries, the MEA said in a statement.

"India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties," it said.

"As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds a special place in India's cision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and is a key partner in the Global South," it said.

Modi unveiled the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Navy

India's 15-year defence plan includes nuclear-powered carrier, navy jets

CDS Gen Chauhan

China border dispute major challenge, Pakistan proxy war next: Gen Chauhan

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India shares flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian ground despite treaty

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

Will buy Russian oil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman as US turns up the heat

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce

India is going to be at the table in a month or two and say sorry: Lutnick

Topics : India-Mauritius

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon