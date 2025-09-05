US warns India on Russia-China ties, threatens 50% tariffs on trade

Washington on Friday intensified its pressure on India, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warning New Delhi to “stop being a vowel between Russia and China.” He said India must either exit Brics and halt Russian oil purchases or continue to face a 50 per cent tariff.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Lutnick urged India to “support the dollar, support the US, support your biggest client – the American consumer – or pay a 50 per cent tariff. And let’s see how long this lasts.” He predicted that New Delhi would return to the US in one or two months, apologise to Trump, and seek a trade deal.
Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump posted on social media that India and Russia seemed to have been “lost” to “deepest, darkest” China. His cryptic statement was accompanied by a photograph of the leaders of the three countries together at Monday’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Tianjin, northern China.
Also Read
The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin were yet to react to Trump’s post, but Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), offered a terse “no comments” when asked for his response at his weekly briefing at 4 pm, minutes after Trump’s Truth Social post.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a television channel that New Delhi “will have to take a call on which supply source suits us best. So we will undoubtedly be buying Russian oil,” she said, noting that India spends most of its foreign exchange on crude imports.
While New Delhi refrained from commenting directly on Trump’s remarks, both Sitharaman and later the MEA spokesperson criticised White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro’s comments that India had become a “laundromat” for the Kremlin.
The MEA confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend Monday’s virtual Brics Summit, convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It added that progress had been made on China resuming supplies of critical minerals, tunnel-boring machines, and fertilisers, discussed during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi on 19 August.
Trump’s Truth Social post read: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Pictures and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a huddle at the SCO Summit had attracted attention in European and American media, but Trump’s post was the first instance of him publicly expressing displeasure.
On Navarro’s remarks, Sitharaman said the diplomatic community was “astonished that such expressions are being used for India.” She added, “Those in the diplomatic area will respond or deal with it.” Later, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said, “We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously reject them.”
Sitharaman said the government was considering measures to help businesses hit by high US levies. “We can’t leave our exporters high and dry,” she said, adding that a package to reduce the tariff burden was in the works.
On India-China relations, the Finance Minister said the two sides must hold meaningful discussions on market access and non-tariff barriers. She said a long-term trading partnership “will take time” to develop and would require “sincere engagement” from both sides, adding that the government was open to relaxing investment curbs on China.
Jaiswal reiterated that New Delhi supported an early end to the Ukraine conflict and highlighted the broad-based US-India comprehensive strategic partnership, which includes recent diplomatic engagements and joint military exercises.