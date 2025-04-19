Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MEA slams Pakistan's misuse of OIC, calls it 'longstanding habit'

MEA slams Pakistan's misuse of OIC, calls it 'longstanding habit'

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was asked about Pakistan's repeated misuse of the OIC, where Saudi Arabia is regarded as a leading voice

Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday slammed Pakistan for misusing the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), during a special briefing held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was asked about Pakistan's repeated misuse of the OIC, where Saudi Arabia is regarded as a leading voice.

Responding to the question, Misri said, "On Pakistan's misuse of the OIC - it's a habit of long standing, one that we have regularly spoken out against and also raised with our friends and partners in the OIC."

Calling Pakistan's actions "shenanigans," Misri added, "There is a certain view about these shenanigans that Pakistan practices in the OIC on the part of our colleagues and friends amongst the members of other members of the OIC, but we will continue to share our views and bring to their attention what exactly we think of these attempts that Pakistan habitually makes."

 

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to its official website, is the second-largest intergovernmental organisation after the United Nations. It has 57 member countries across four continents and claims to represent the collective voice of the Muslim world. The organisation works to protect the interests of Muslims and promote peace and harmony around the globe.

Misri's remarks come ahead of Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22 and 23, at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The Prime Minister's engagements will take place in Jeddah, and the visit marks his first to the country during his third term in office. Modi had previously visited Saudi Arabia in 2016 and 2019.

The visit also follows the State Visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi in September 2023. During that visit, he co-chaired the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council alongside Prime Minister Modi.

Foreign Secretary Misri, in the briefing, said the upcoming visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Topics : Pakistan External Affairs Ministry Saudi Arabia

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

