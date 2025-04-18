Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Imran Khan lambasts Pak govt for mistreatment of Afghan nationals

Imran Khan lambasts Pak govt for mistreatment of Afghan nationals

The ongoing treatment of Afghan refugees is nothing short of disgraceful. The ruling mafia, desperate to cling to power, will stop at nothing

Imran khan

The Pakistan government is currently deporting illegal and undocumented Afghans. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has lambasted the Shehbaz Sharif-government for mistreatment of Afghan nationals saying, the current anti-Afghanistan policy will only breed more resentment and escalate terrorism in the country.

The ongoing treatment of Afghan refugees is nothing short of disgraceful. The ruling mafia, desperate to cling to power, will stop at nothing. The current anti-Afghanistan policy will only breed more resentment and escalate terrorism, Khan, 72, said in a post on X on Thursday.

The Pakistan government is currently deporting illegal and undocumented Afghans. Around 15,000 Afghan nationals have been deported from the Punjab province alone since March 31 deadline for them to return voluntarily.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Navy

Naval exercise between Pak, Sri Lanka shelved following India's concerns

Security, Manipur Security

BJP MLAs urge Manipur Governor to intensify arms recovery in hill areas

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Govt committed to making India self-reliant in defence sector: Rajnath

deported, deportation

Follow the law or face deportation: Trump admin warns int'l students

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for electronics and information technology, railways, and information and broadcasting

Confident of positive outcomes from US VP Vance's visit next week: Vaishnaw

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon