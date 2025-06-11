Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MEA takes up ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

MEA takes up ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

Videos of the Indian youth being pinned to the ground by US authorities at the Newark airport have gone viral

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

India has raised with the US an incident of an Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal at the Newark Airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi, they said.

Videos of the Indian youth being pinned to the ground by US authorities at the Newark airport have gone viral.

The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details of the case, the sources said. 

"We have so far not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination," said a source.

 

India is continuing to follow up on the matter, the sources said.

The incident of the Indian man, being "handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal" was filmed by an Indian-American, Kunal Jain, who said he felt "helpless and heartbroken".

Topics : US India relations Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

