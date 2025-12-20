Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border

ANI General News
Dec 20 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a comprehensive official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Saturday.

The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border.

During his tour, the Secretary carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.

In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, Kumar emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing.

 

He advocated for the rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advanced sensor systems, to ensure a robust and "smart" border management framework.

The Secretary commended the security forces for their dedication in a sensitive environment, reiterating the government's resolve to safeguard national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.

He concluded the visit by urging all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to curb illegal activities and ensure regional stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

