Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 4 decades of service: Indian Navy

INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 4 decades of service: Indian Navy

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

INS Sindhughosh

The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of the submarine, was the guest of honour, it said | Photo: X@IN_WNC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class with the Indian Navy, has been decommissioned after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, the Western Naval Command said on Saturday.

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

"INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on 19 Dec 25, after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, FOCINC WNC," WNC posted on X.

 

The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of the submarine, was the guest of honour, it said.

The Western Naval Command also shared some photos of the ceremony.

"Adm VS Shekhawat retd), former CNS, Flag Officers, former Commanding Officers, members of the commissioning crew, veterans, senior officers and distinguished guests were present for the occasion," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Christmas Gift Ideas
