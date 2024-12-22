Business Standard

Misri conveys India's commitment to Mauritius' progress during 3-day visit

Misri paid a three-day visit to Mauritius in the first high-level engagement between New Delhi and Port Louis after the formation of the new government in the island nation

Misri also visited Aapravasi Ghat, a "poignant landmark", reflecting age-old connections between India and Mauritius. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has conveyed to Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam India's continued commitment to progress and prosperity of Mauritius.

The foreign secretary met President Dharambeer Gokhool, Prime Minister Ramgoolam, Deputy PM Paul Berenger, Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful and a number of other Mauritian leaders and officials.

In his meeting with the Mauritian PM, Misri congratulated him on his electoral victory and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to him to visit India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

 

Ramgoolam's four-party coalition registered a landslide victory in the elections in that country last month.

"Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and the Foreign Secretary sought guidance to further strengthen the special and close partnership between the two countries," the MEA said at the end of Misri's visit to the island nation on Sunday.

"The foreign secretary conveyed India's continued commitment to the development, progress, and prosperity of Mauritius," it said.

Misri also visited Aapravasi Ghat, a "poignant landmark", reflecting age-old connections between India and Mauritius, it said in a statement.

The foreign secretary also had the opportunity to witness ongoing projects being developed by India in Mauritius including the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre in Cap Malheureux among other projects, it added.

The MEA noted that Misri's visit reflected the importance India attaches to its relations with Mauritius.

"In line with our Neighbourhood First, Vision Sagar, Africa Forward policies, and our commitment to the Global South, the visit reaffirmed the continued commitment from both sides to deepen the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership for the prosperity and development of both countries and the larger Indian Ocean Region," it added.

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

