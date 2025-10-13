Monday, October 13, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi welcomes release of all hostages, backs Trump's Gaza peace plan

PM Modi welcomes release of all hostages, backs Trump's Gaza peace plan

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas freed 20 remaining hostages as part of the first phase of Trump's initiative

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Hamas’s move to release all 20 remaining Israeli hostages, saying India supports US President Donald Trump’s “sincere efforts to bring peace to the region”.
 
Hamas released the hostages after more than two years in captivity in Gaza, as part of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan. The freed hostages were handed over to the Red Cross before being reunited with their families, with the help of the Israeli army.
 
“We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
 
 
“Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region,” he added. 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges group farming to boost income, grow high-value crops

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent PM at Gaza peace deal signing

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt corroding RTI Act and hollowing out democracy, says Congress

Modi Trump

PM Modi invited by Trump for Gaza 'peace summit' in Egypt on Oct 13: Report

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Rajmata Scindia's efforts to serve society will never be forgotten: PM Modi

 
Trump addresses Israeli parliament
 
Earlier on Monday, President Trump addressed the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and said that the Gaza peace deal would not have been possible “with a nuclear Iran”.
 
Trump told lawmakers that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently requested military assistance during his presidency.
 
“Bibi [Netanyahu] would call me so many times asking for weapons — so many that Israel became strong and powerful. That’s what led to peace,” Trump said.
 
While concluding his speech, Trump again credited himself for preventing a war between India and Pakistan, citing it as one of eight global conflicts he claimed to have helped resolve.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, anita anand

India, Canada to revive ties with ministerial talks on trade, investment

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Canada's FM Anita Anand, vows to boost bilateral ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Anita Anand

Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand's India visit: What's on agenda?

Anita Anand, Canada's foreign affairs minister

Canada moves to mend China, India ties amid rising tensions with Trump

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Anita Anand: World leaders visiting India this week

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon