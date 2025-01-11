Business Standard

Om Birla chairs CSPOC committee meet as India to host conference next year

Birla made these remarks while chairing the standing committee meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) in Guernsey

Birla said India is witnessing massive transformation in several sectors, such as agriculture, fintech, AI, and research and innovation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday made a strong pitch for the use of artificial intelligence and social media in the working of parliaments.

Birla made these remarks while chairing the standing committee meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) in Guernsey.

India is hosting the 28th CSPOC next year.

Birla said India is witnessing massive transformation in several sectors, such as agriculture, fintech, AI, and research and innovation.

He said delegates attending the CSPOC would experience a unique blend of heritage and progress of the country.

Last year, the Lok Sabha adopted artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance the accessibility of parliamentary proceedings to lawmakers.

 

These cutting-edge technologies are used to provide regional language translations for Members of Parliament and make available parliamentary papers in different languages.

Birla highlighted the importance of making parliaments more effective, inclusive, and transparent to address global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and cybercrime.

He also stressed the importance of making parliamentary institutions more effective, inclusive, and transparent to foster good governance and promote sustainable development.

Birla said the CSPOC platform was an invaluable opportunity for member countries to exchange best practices, strengthen parliamentary cooperation, and collectively work towards building a just and equitable future.

He said India's selection as the host for the 28th CSPOC in 2026 provided a unique opportunity to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions of inclusivity and harmony.

India had hosted the CSPOC in 1970-71, 1986, and 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

