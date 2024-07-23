Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Navy Chief to visit Mumbai following severe fire damage to INS Brahmaputra

Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side

INS Brahmaputra

A fire broke out in the INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, while she was undergoing refit. (INS Brahmaputra)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is scheduled to visit Mumbai today to review the situation after warship INS Brahmaputra got severely damaged in a fire incident.
A fire broke out in the INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, while she was undergoing refit.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side.
 
"In the fire incident onboard the frigate INS Brahmaputra, the warship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side. All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress," the Indian Navy said."An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident. A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further, follow-on actions, including sanitization checks for assessment of residual risk of fire, were carried out," they added.
Admiral Tripathi had briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the damage caused by the accident yesterday evening.Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also directed Navy Chief Chied Dinesh K. Tripathi to take appropriate action in the incident."Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, has apprised RM Shri @rajnathsinghof of the fire breakout onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra and the damages caused by the incident. RM Shri @rajnathsingh has directed the Navy Chief to take appropriate action," the Office of the Raksha Mantri posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Navy's INS Brahmaputra severely damaged in fire, 1 sailor missing

Fire erupts aboard Naval ship at Mumbai dockyard, doused; no casualty

Will Agniveer quotas address job security issue? Here's what experts think

8 rescued off Oman coast reach ashore; 1 Indian national's body recovered

8 out of 13 Indians onboard vessel capsized off Oman coast rescued

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval power Indian Army Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon