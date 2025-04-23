Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIA opposes Tahawwur Rana plea to talk to kin, says may share crucial info

NIA opposes Tahawwur Rana plea to talk to kin, says may share crucial info

The NIA, appearing before a special NIA court, made the submission to oppose Rana's plea for talking to family members, pointing out their concern over his well being

26/11 Mumbai attacks

Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said jailed Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana might share crucial information if allowed to talk to his family members.

The NIA, appearing before a special NIA court, made the submission to oppose Rana's plea for talking to family members, pointing out their concern over his well being.

The anti-terror agency also said the matter was at a crucial stage.

The judge, which heard the matter in his chamber, heard the argument and reserved the order the order for April 24.

Rana moved an application through his lawyer, claiming that it was his fundamental right to talk to his family.

 

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman was on April 10 sent to 18 day custody by a court.

The NIA alleged as a part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets, the NIA told the court seeking his remand.

Headley also informed Rana about the involvement of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also accused in the case, in the plot, it alleged.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

