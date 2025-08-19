Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

India clarifies that its Taiwan ties remain economic, technological and cultural, rebutting China's claim that Jaishankar reaffirmed Taiwan as part of China during talks with Wang Yi

India rebuts China’s Taiwan claim, clarifies stance after Jaishankar talks

India rejects China’s claim on Taiwan remark after Jaishankar–Wang Yi meet (Photo: Taiwan flag by Bloomberg)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday rejected Beijing’s claim that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had reaffirmed Taiwan as part of China during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, clarifying that its position remains unchanged and focused on economic, technological and cultural engagement with Taipei.
 
“There is no change in our position on Taiwan. We stressed that like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology and cultural ties. We intend to continue it,” official government sources said.
 
Beijing’s version of Monday’s meeting, released through state media Xinhua, asserted that Jaishankar had reaffirmed that Taiwan is a part of China.
 
 
The state media added that Jaishankar has said that bilateral ties were “continuously improving”. It also quoted him as thanking China for facilitating Indian pilgrims’ visits to sacred sites in Tibet (known as Xizang in China) and emphasising cooperation to enhance “strategic perceptions”.
 

What is India's stance on Taiwan?

India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It follows the One-China policy, under which Beijing is recognised as the sole representative of China.

Also Read

India china, India, China

India secures relief as China moves to lift curbs on rare earth, fertiliser

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

S Jaishankar urges border peace in talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang

Wang Yi

FM Wang's Delhi visit aims to advance key bilateral agreements, says China

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Wang Yi

China's Wang Yi to meet PM Narendra Modi during two-day India visit

India china

China confirms talks with India, to share Wang Yi visit details soon

 
India has, however, leveraged its relations with Taiwan during a tense period with China. In 2020, after border clashes with China in Galwan, New Delhi appointed senior diplomat Gourangalal Das as its envoy in Taipei. The same year, two Indian MPs virtually attended the swearing-in of the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. India also referred to former Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui as “Mr Democracy” in a condolence message.
 
India has otherwise avoided political statements on Taiwan. Engagement has remained limited and low-profile. Now, as India and China resume direct flights and signal an attempt to repair ties, India’s Taiwan outreach is expected to remain cautious.
 

Does India have an embassy in Taiwan?

No, it does not. However, India, along with more than 60 other countries, has set up trade or cultural offices under various names.
 
In 1995, India set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei, headed by a senior diplomat. Taiwan established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in New Delhi in the same year. These offices handle trade, cultural, and educational exchanges.
 
Globally, about 12 countries recognise Taiwan as a state and maintain embassies there.
 

Trade and border issues discussed

Talks in New Delhi on Monday focused on trade, border issues, and resuming border trade and flights. India raised concerns over China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, which is vital for the domestic technology and manufacturing sectors.
 
“Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” Jaishankar said.
 
The meeting comes ahead of PM Modi’s planned visit to Tianjin for the SCO Summit (Aug 31–Sep 1), where he may meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Former Army COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Ex-Army Chief Naravane urges dialogue for Russia-Ukraine peace solution

Spear Corps Commander Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar (second from right) witnessed Ex drone Prahar — an exercise that validated the integration of drone technology into tactical operations (Photo: @Spearcorps/x)

Indian Army's 'Rudra' all-arms brigades reflect change, not rehashpremium

In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on July 14, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing, China. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Differences must not become disputes: S Jaishankar to China's Wang

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

FS Vikram Misri concludes two-day visit to Nepal, meets top leaders

Topics : India China relations Taiwan S Jaishankar Wang Yi BS Web Reports diplomacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon