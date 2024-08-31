No place for violence and anarchy in country, says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

He also rejected the possibility of repeating the political unrest that happened in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the recent past. | Photo: X@kpsharmaoli

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday said there is no possibility of repeating the decade-long insurgency in Nepal and rejected the possibility of political unrest similar to what happened in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in recent past. Oli made these remarks at a programme organised in Kathmandu to release the book titled "In to the Fire" authored by Captain Rameshwor Thapa, chairman of Simrik Air. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I don't see the possibility of repeating the decade-long insurgency and the government will not allow such activity to happen again," Oli said. He also rejected the possibility of repeating the political unrest that happened in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the recent past.

Since Nepal is not the photocopy machine of any country, so such events cannot be repeated here, Oli made it clear.

He was responding to the recent remarks made by CPN-Maoist Centre chairperson Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" who asked the current coalition led by Oli to learn lessons from the political unrest of Bangladesh, that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government.

Following the unprecedented anti-government protests, which reached a crescendo on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country. She landed in India on August 5 and is currently staying there.

The two-month-long anti-quota protests have led to widespread demonstrations, curfews, and violence.

Oli pointed out,"We have our own identity, different civilisation and culture, therefore there is no point to make speculations that the political unrest that happened in Bangladesh may repeat here in Nepal."



"I want to ask those who advise us to learn from others, to learn for themselves."



We are involved in strengthening democratic achievements we have brought about through a long struggle, he pointed out.

"Those who are fighting against the present democratic system need not scare us," Oli said pointing to the pro-monarchist forces.

"Now there is no place in Nepal for those who want to create disorder, anarchy and violence," said Oli who is also the chairperson of CPN-UML Oli.

The government will not tolerate any activity that would curtail other's rights or promote anarchism, he said.

Oli was pointing to the recent incident in which 2-3 youths shouted slogans against Prime Minister Oli and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba who were attending a cultural programme organised in the Open Theatre in Kathmandu a few days ago.

The police later arrested two youths in this connection and released them after a couple of days on bail.