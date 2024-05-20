Business Standard
'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's Raisi, others

The helicopter crashed Sunday and was carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian and others

Representative Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Iranian state television said Monday there is no sign of life seen at the crash site of a helicopter that was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and others.
The site was across a steep valley and rescuers had yet to reach it, state media reported.
As the sun rose Monday, rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of some 2 kilometers (1.25 miles), the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state media. He did not elaborate and the officials had been missing at that point by over 12 hours.
 
First Published: May 20 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

