Northern Army commander reviews security situation in J-K's Kishtwar

This comes after the district witnessed two terror incidents last week. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the special forces was killed

The Army Commander was briefed on operational preparedness and ongoing operations in the region. | Representational

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar reviewed the security situation in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and urged troops to maintain exemplary professionalism in conduct of operations.

This comes after the district witnessed two terror incidents last week. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the special forces was killed, and three soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists, who had earlier assassinated two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) on November 11 and November 8.

During his visit on Monday, the Army Commander was briefed on operational preparedness and ongoing operations in the region.

"Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command accompanied by GOC White Knight Corps and GOC CIF(D) visited Kishtwar to review prevailing security situation", Northern Command said in a post on X.

 

The Army Commander commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and urged all ranks to uphold exemplary professionalism in their operational conduct, the post added.

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

