Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin to visit India: First trip since Russia-Ukraine war outbreak in 2022

Putin to visit India: First trip since Russia-Ukraine war outbreak in 2022

Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India will mark his third bilateral meeting with PM Modi since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 file image Russian President Vladimir Putin is received by PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Putin is set to visit India, the Kremlin's press secretary Dmitry Pesko announced Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, his first trip to the country since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The announcement was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, although the exact dates remain under discussion.  
 
"Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon. We are working on the dates," Peskov confirmed, highlighting anticipation surrounding the visit.  
 
If confirmed, this will mark Putin’s first visit to India in nearly three years. His last trip was on December 6, 2021, when he attended the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  
 
 
The upcoming visit would also signify Putin's third bilateral interaction with PM Modi since the start of the war in Ukraine.  
 
"I hope soon we'll work out the precise dates of his visit... Of course, after two visits of Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now we have a visit of the President to India, so we're looking forward to it," Peskov added.  
 

PM Modi-Putin diplomacy in 2024

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already met Putin twice this year. The two leaders held diplomatic talks during the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia and later at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. During their October meeting, PM Modi formally invited Putin to visit India, further strengthening the diplomatic rapport between the nations.  
 

India-Russia: An all-weather friendship

 
India and Russia share a long-standing relationship that dates back to the Cold War era. Despite global challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, New Delhi and Moscow have upheld their "special and privileged strategic partnership".  

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Nations' security, prosperity intimately connected to oceans, says PM Modi

India china

China seeks to resume direct flights with India as border tensions ease

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force conduct Poorvi Prahar exercise over 9 days

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force conduct Poorvi Prahar exercise over 9 days

Modi, Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni

India, Italy announce five-year strategic action plan for key sectors

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Wang Yi

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on sidelines of G20 Summit

 
Putin's impending visit to India comes as the nations continue to collaborate on key areas such as defence, energy, and trade. Under PM Modi’s leadership, ties with Russia have remained robust, balancing historical alliances while navigating new geopolitical realities.  
 
Putin's upcoming trip is being seen as a significant step in reaffirming the partnership between the two nations, offering an opportunity for high-level dialogue on pressing global and regional issues.  
   

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

No plans to talk with Putin: Starmer as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia presses deeper into Ukraine after 1,000 days of brutal war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump spends 1st week as president-elect behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago

Russian navy

Russian frigate with hypersonic missiles conducts drills in English Channel

putin, kim jong un

N Korea ratifies defence treaty with Russia stating mutual military aid

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi Russia Ukraine Conflict India-Russia ties BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon