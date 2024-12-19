Business Standard

Home / India News / LS Speaker Birla bans demonstrations by MPs, parties at Parliament gates

LS Speaker Birla bans demonstrations by MPs, parties at Parliament gates

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said.

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha protests

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

