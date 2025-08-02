Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
External Affairs Defence Security / News / One terrorist neutralised in ongoing encounter in J&K's Kulgam: Army

One terrorist neutralised in ongoing encounter in J&K's Kulgam: Army

The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway

Indian army, security forces

OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night: Chinar corps | Image: Bloomberg

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said on Saturday.

The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X.

 

On July 30, an encounter broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence, the Army's White Knight Corps said.

According to officials, troops maintaining vigil along the LoC noticed the movement of two individuals under suspicious circumstances in the general area of the Poonch sector.

Upon being challenged by the soldiers, the suspected terrorists opened fire, prompting a swift retaliation from the Army.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps stated, "White Knight Corps Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism cross border terrorism Indian Army Kulgam

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

