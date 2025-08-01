Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Over 1,700 Indians deported by US in 2025; most from Punjab, Haryana

Over 1,700 Indians deported by US in 2025; most from Punjab, Haryana

The number of Indian nationals deported from the UK in the last five years (2020-2024) is 311, says Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh

India USA

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to another query, also told Lok Sabha that the number of Indian nationals deported from the US in the last five years (2020-2024) stood at 5,541. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US government has deported 1,703 Indian nationals, including 141 women, so far in 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to another query, also told Lok Sabha that the number of Indian nationals deported from the US in the last five years (2020-2024) stood at 5,541.

The number of Indian nationals deported from the UK in the last five years (2020-2024) is 311. In 2025 (till date), the number of Indians deported from the UK is 131, he said.

"The actual numbers may vary for two reasons -- those illegal Indian immigrants in possession of valid travel documents are deported directly by the government of the UK. Further, the Emergency Travel Documents (ETDs) issued to illegal Indian immigrants may not be fully utilised as the individuals may appeal against their deportation," the MoS said.

 

DMK MP Kanimozhi, in a query to the Ministry of External Affairs, asked whether the government maintains data regarding Indian citizens who have been deported from the US since January 2025.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Those who target Indians will face tough consequences, warns Amit Shah

As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. Visuals from Yerevan Airport show them boarding a commercial flight to India. (PTI Photo)

India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Indians evacuated from Tehran as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

Five Qatar based Indian nationals got killed by road accident in Kenya

Five Qatar-based Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Kenya

Rachel Gupta

Rachel Gupta: Resigned or terminated? Miss Grand Int'l 2024 row deepens

In his response, Singh also shared the state-wise figures for deportees, according to which 620 of the 1,703 Indian nationals deported in this period (January 20 to July 22, 2025), belonged to Punjab, 604 hailed from Haryana, 245 from Gujarat and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, among states, while six were placed in the "unknown" state category.

She had also asked about the modes of deportation used for these Indian nationals.

"Between January 20 and July 22, 2025, a total of 1,703 Indian nationals were deported by the US government to India. Of them, there were 1,562 men and 141 women," he said.

Of these 1,703 Indian nationals, 333 were deported in February in US military flights, 231 were deported in March in charter flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations, and 300 in July through Department of Homeland Security (DHS) charter flights, as per the data shared by the government.

Also, 72 deportees arrived in India individually or in small groups via commercial flights from Panama, as and when their flight tickets were arranged. And, 767 deportees arrived in India through commercial flights from the US, and they arrived in India individually or in small groups, as and when their flight tickets were arranged, according to the data.

The MEA was also asked whether the government has taken any diplomatic steps to ensure better coordination and humane treatment of Indian nationals facing deportation from the US and other countries.

The ministry "remains engaged" with the US side to ensure the humane treatment of deportees during deportation operations, the MoS said.

He said the MEA has "strongly registered" its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment of deportees, particularly with respect to the use of shackles, especially on women and children.

Concerns with regard to religious or cultural sensitivities, including the use of turbans and dietary preferences, have also been formally taken up with the US side, the minister said.

"This ministry has not received any complaint pertaining to treatment of deportees on any flight after February 5, 2025," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Strategic bond with US, time-tested Russia ties: MEA amid tariff tensions

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ferdinand, Philippine President

Philippines' Marcos eyes India trade, defence in talks with PM Modi

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ferdinand, Philippine President

Philippines president to visit India from Aug 4-8, hold talks with PM Modi

Indian Passport, Passport

India granted over 9.6 million e-visas since 2020: Govt tells Parliament

UAE flag

PM Modi, UAE prez stress on deepening collaboration between two countries

Topics : Indians Deportation from US Punjab Haryana United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon