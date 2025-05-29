Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Social Viral / Rachel Gupta: Resigned or terminated? Miss Grand Int'l 2024 row deepens

Rachel Gupta: Resigned or terminated? Miss Grand Int'l 2024 row deepens

Rachel Gupta, the first Indian to be crowned Miss Grand International in 2024, has stepped down citing a toxic culture - but the organisers now claim she was officially terminated

Rachel Gupta

Rachel Gupta (Image: instagram.com/_rachelgupta)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic twist shaking the global pageant circuit, Rachel Gupta – the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International (MGI) title – has stepped down just months after her historic win. The 21-year-old model and beauty queen took to Instagram on Wednesday, citing a "toxic environment" and broken promises as reasons for her resignation.

Reasons behind her resignation

The 21-year-old said she faced a toxic environment and broken promises during her time with the pageant organisation. Rachel described her decision to step down as “difficult but necessary” for her mental and emotional well-being. 
 

Rachel’s emotional message

The 21-year-old said being crowned was one of her biggest dreams, but the months that followed were filled with mistreatment and disappointment.
 
"I can no longer endure in silence," she wrote. She also apologised to her fans and promised to tell her full story soon through a video. “The truth will come out very soon,” she added.

What did the MGI organisation claim?

While Rachel says she resigned, the Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation claims she was terminated. In an official statement, MGI accused her of:
 
  • Not fulfilling her duties
  • Taking part in unauthorised outside work
  • Refusing to join an official trip to Guatemala
 
The organisation said her title was removed effective immediately and asked her to return the crown within 30 days.
 
In the official statement, the MGI wrote, “The Miss Grand International Organisation hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta's title as Miss Grand International 2024, effective immediately."
 

Rachel won MIG crown last year

Rachel Gupta made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International crown on October 25, 2024. She also won the Grand Pageants Choice Award, placing her alongside legendary Indian beauty queens like Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

