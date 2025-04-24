Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam attack: IAF conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' amid rising tension

Pahalgam attack: IAF conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' amid rising tension

The exercise is taking place at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan has gone up after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday

India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector with its mainstream fighter aircraft taking part in it, sources said on Thursday.

However, this is a "routine exercise", a source said.

India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft.

Further details are awaited.

The exercise is taking place at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan has gone up after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

