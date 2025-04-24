Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India briefs foreign envoys on Pahalgam attack, cross-border terror

India briefs foreign envoys on Pahalgam attack, cross-border terror

In an address at Bihar's Madhubani, Modi vowed to punish terrorists behind the strike and said India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism

Vikram Misri

Last night, Misri said the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack was "brought out" in a briefing to the CCS following which it decided to take the measures against Pakistan. | Vikram Misri

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday briefed envoys of the US, the UK, France, China, Russia, Germany and several other countries on the Pahalgam terror attack and its link to cross-border terrorism, people familiar with the matter said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri apprised the diplomats about various aspects of the dastardly terror attack on innocent civilians and India's firm policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, they said.

The briefing was held a day after India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

 

The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmed up the punitive measures against Pakistan in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

In the briefing, the diplomats were apprised about the dastardly terror attack and India's firm policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh

India won't spare conspirators behind Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Pahalgam attack: J-K CM Omar Abdullah regrets tourist exodus, reopens NH-44

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US-India continue to work to combat global terrorism: US state dept

26/11 case: David Headley says ready to depose if he receives pardon

Mumbai terror attack: How David Headley's testimony exposed Tahawwur Rana

Security forces,army,soilder

Night cordon intensified after twin encounters in J-K's Udhampur, Kishtwar

Diplomats of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Norway, Italy, Indonesia and Malaysia were also part of the briefing.

Last night, Misri said the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack was "brought out" in a briefing to the CCS following which it decided to take the measures against Pakistan.

The new retaliatory actions shut down the few existing diplomatic mechanisms between the two sides taking bilateral relations to yet another new low.

Amid nationwide outrage over the terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued "to the ends of the earth" as he promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

In an address at Bihar's Madhubani, Modi vowed to punish terrorists behind the strike and said India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

"Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," he said.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he added.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in these times," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Pakistan closes airspace for Indian carriers after Pahalgam terror attack

India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag

Pakistan suspends Simla Agreement to counter India's Indus water move

BSF Jawans, border, soldiers, Indo-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan detained by Pakistan after accidently crossing Punjab border

Zulfikar bhutto, Indira Gandhi, Simla agreement

Explained: What is India-Pak Simla Agreement and why it still matters

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

India suspends visa services for Pakistan nationals after Pahalgam attack

Topics : Terrorsim Pahalgam attack India-Pakistan conflict US ambassador to India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon