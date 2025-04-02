Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan Army violates ceasefire by crossing Line of Control in Poonch

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire by crossing Line of Control in Poonch

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district unprovoked, triggering a 'controlled and calibrated' retaliation by the Indian Army

Army Jawan

While the Indian Army did not confirm casualties on the Pakistan side, official sources reported that five enemy soldiers were injured due to the explosion and subsequent exchange of fire.(Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by intruding into Indian territory and opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday, according to a report by PTI.
 
The violation occurred at 1.10 pm on Tuesday in the Krishna Ghati sector. The Indian Army responded with ‘controlled and calibrated’ retaliation, ensuring the situation remained under control.
 
Jammu-based defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, stated, “On 01 Apr 2025, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army.”
 
 
He further said, “Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored.”
 
While the Indian Army did not confirm casualties on the Pakistan side, official sources reported that five enemy soldiers were injured due to the explosion and subsequent exchange of fire. The Nangi Tekri Battalion, operating under the Krishna Ghati Brigade, played a key role in the Indian Army’s response to the attack.

The Indian Army emphasised the importance of maintaining peace along the LoC and reiterated the significance of upholding the 2021 Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) agreement between India and Pakistan.
 
Ongoing operations in Kathua
 
Meanwhile, security forces are engaged in a major operation in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua. This operation follows an exchange of fire with terrorists on the night of March 31.
 
A joint operation involving the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched after suspicious movement was detected in the region. Early on April 1, a fresh encounter took place.
 
In response, security forces launched a search-and-destroy operation at first light. Multiple surveillance teams and ambush setups have been deployed based on intelligence inputs.
 
The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the ongoing operations, stating, “Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, JK Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations launched at first light on April 1. Operations in progress.”
 
Security forces remain on high alert, closely monitoring the situation in both Poonch and Kathua.

Topics : Pakistan army Indian Army line of control Line of Control fence Poonch

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

