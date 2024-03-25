Pakistan court orders to produce Imran Khan and his wife on April 4

As per the judgement, the Islamabad High Court said that Imran Khan's lawyer had said that they were restricted from meeting their client due to security issues, according to ARY News report.

A district and session court in Islamabad ordered to produce former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on April 4, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, the session court judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, heard the bail pleas and issued production orders for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Choudhary appeared before the court, where the court ordered the Adiala Jail superintendent to produce Imran Khan on April 4.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two vandalism cases filed against him, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan has been booked in two cases at Loohi Bheer and Sahala police stations during the party's long march in Islamabad. Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Kundi acquitted him in both cases.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Adiala jail superintendent to arrange virtual meetings between Imran Khan and his lawyers till the resolution of the security issues.

As per the judgement, the Islamabad High Court said that Imran Khan's lawyer had said that they were restricted from meeting their client due to security issues, according to ARY News report.

PTI founder Imran Khan has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster from office. He is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail following convictions in toshakhana, cypher and "unlawful" marriage cases.

ALSO READ: Pakistan set to launch second phase of repatriation of documented Afghans

In another development, a local court issued a production order for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, directing the Adiala jail authorities to present them before the court before April 20, as reported by The International News.

The district and sessions court issued the production order while hearing a petition related to the Parliament attack case, which sought Khan and Qureshi's presence in court proceedings.

According to The International News, Khan's counsel, Naeem Panjotha, presented his arguments before Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, who presided over the hearing.Panjotha informed the court that the superintendent of Adiala jail does not obey the order of any court. He pleaded to the court to ensure that the jail officials adhere to the orders and produce Khan before it.

He added that jail authorities made excuses and the PTI founder was not even being presented for a hearing via video link, as per The International News. In response, the judicial magistrate acknowledged Khan's confinement in Adiala jail and the challenges posed by the situation.

While noting the availability of video link attendance, the magistrate underscored the preference for physical attendance in the e-court. Imran Khan's lawyer requested the court order the authorities to present Khan in the courtroom.

Panjotha added that the internet works in Adiala jail, but only in the case of PTI founder, it stops working. "Adiala jail superintendent is afraid to bring PTI founder on video link," the counsel said.

Earlier, Panjotha had filed a petition seeking Khan's production for a hearing related to his acquittal in two vandalism cases during a long march, which was rejected by Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi due to security concerns.