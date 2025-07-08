Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Opportunist govt destroyed law and order in Bihar: Kharge takes dig at NDA

Taking to X, Kharge highlighted the rising crime in the state, noting yesterday's Purnia witchcraft murder case and the murders of businessmen in the state

Kharge said that "change is certain in Bihar" in the upcoming Assembly election, assuring that the INDIA alliance will bring that change. (Photo: PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the NDA alliance in Bihar, accusing them of destroying law and order in the state.

Taking to X, Kharge highlighted the rising crime in the state, noting yesterday's Purnia witchcraft murder case and the murders of businessmen in the state.    ALSO READ: EC's voter verification drive stirs political pot ahead of Bihar polls 

 

"The opportunistic double-engine government has destroyed the law and order situation in Bihar. In the last 6 months, eight businessmen have been killed, and 5 times the police have been beaten up. Just yesterday, five members of a family were killed due to superstition. Even innocent children were not spared!" Kharge wrote on X.

 

On Monday, five members of a family were burnt alive in Bihar's Purnia, allegedly in connection with black magic.

According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar told the police that in the name of "black magic", people of the "Oraon" community beat up his family and burnt them alive. 

Meanwhile, a businessman from Patna, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead near the main gate of his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area on July 4.

Additionally, Kharge, launching a scathing attack on the BJP and JDU alliance, said that they have left no stone unturned to make Bihar the "crime capital" of the country.

"The JDU and BJP alliance has left no stone unturned to make Bihar the "crime capital" of the country. The Modi government's statistics show that poverty is at its peak in Bihar, the situation of social and economic justice has gone from bad to worse and due to the stagnant law and order, investment has remained limited to papers only," Kharge said. 

 

Kharge further said that "change is certain in Bihar" in the upcoming Assembly election, assuring that the INDIA alliance will bring that change.

"This time, Bihar has decided that it will not remain sick anymore! Change is certain in Bihar. the INDIA alliance will bring this change." Kharge said.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

