PM Modi departs for India after concluding 'very substantive' visit to US

During the talks, India and the US decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas

During this two-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi also met key American officials. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for India after concluding his visit to the US during which he held high-level bilateral talks with President Donald Trump on a wide range of subjects, including trade and technology, defence and security, energy and people-to-people ties.

Modi arrived in the US from France on Wednesday. He was hosted by Trump on Thursday for their first bilateral talks since the Republican leader assumed the US presidency for a second term last month. 

During the talks, India and the US decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas, including defence, energy, and critical technology. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

 

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said he had an "excellent" meeting with President Trump and that their talks "will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship!"  "President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in the American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!" Modi tweeted.

After his talks with Modi, Trump announced that Washington is paving the way to provide New Delhi with F-35 fighter jets as part of increasing military supplies by billions of dollars.

Addressing the media on PM Modi's US visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "PM has just concluded a very substantive and very productive visit to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump... This is the PM's first visit after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term... the fact that this visit is taking place within three weeks and a bit of the inauguration is a signal of priority that both leaders attached to the India-US relationship."  During this two-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi also met key American officials, including National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

He also interacted with prominent business leaders, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also leads the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Prior to his US tour, Modi spent two days in France. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with President French Emmanuel Macron in Paris and also held bilateral discussions with him on Wednesday. He also addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum.

During their bilateral talks, Modi and Macron emphasised strengthening trade and investment ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and global forums.

The two leaders also jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille.

While in France, Modi met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha along with their two young sons. The meeting marked Modi's first interaction with the top leadership of the new Trump administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

