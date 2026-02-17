Mastercard conducts secured agentic commerce transaction at India AI Summit

Mastercard on Monday demonstrated what it described as India’s first fully authenticated agentic commerce transaction on its payment network, signalling its readiness for AI-led payments in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The transaction was completed at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and forms part of Mastercard’s global Agentic Commerce Framework, which the company is expanding across the Asia Pacific region. The initiative is aligned with Mastercard’s Agent Pay Framework and is designed to enable secure, tokenised and authenticated payments within AI-driven environments.

Demonstration within a live AI environment

According to Mastercard, the transaction was executed within a Large Language Model (LLM)-powered interface and was fully tokenised and authenticated using Context Model Protocol, an open-source standard for connecting AI applications to external systems. For the uninitiated, tokenisation replaces sensitive card details with unique digital identifiers, reducing the risk of fraud during transactions.

“India is entering a defining phase in its AI journey—one where intelligent, in-flow commerce becomes the norm. AI has long solved discovery well, but payments pulled users out of the experience, creating friction and drop-offs. By completing a fully authenticated agentic commerce transaction on our network within a Large Language Model, we have shown what the future looks like: seamless, secure, end-to-end commerce powered by trusted AI,” said Gautam Aggarwal, President, India & South Asia, Mastercard.

Collaboration across India’s payments ecosystem

The demonstration involved Mastercard cards issued by Axis Bank and RBL Bank . Transactions were processed via payment aggregators including Cashfree Payments, Juspay, PayU and Razorpay.

Merchant partners in the demonstration included Swiggy and its quick commerce arm Instamart, telecom operator Vodafone Idea, beauty retailer Tira and quick commerce platform Zepto.

Mastercard said the interoperability across issuers, acquirers, merchants and payment aggregators ensures consistent and secure transactions irrespective of the AI platform or partner involved. The company described the move as a step towards governed agentic commerce for Indian consumers.

Expanding agentic commerce across Asia Pacific

To accelerate adoption of secure AI-led payments, Mastercard said it will collaborate with leading LLM developers and AI technology providers in the region. The company is also engaging with banks, fintech firms and merchants to facilitate integration and compliance with security standards.

The firm added that it will focus on consumer awareness initiatives to build trust in AI-enabled transactions, particularly as regulatory discussions around AI governance continue to evolve in India and across Asia Pacific.