Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart review ties at Brics Summit sidelines

PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart review ties at Brics Summit sidelines

PM Modi thanked Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim for his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Malaysia's support on issues of mutual concern

PM Modi, Malaysia PM

The two also exchanged views on cooperation in the multilateral arena and regional security. Image: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Rio de Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Malaysian counterpart Anwar bin Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 17th Brics Summit here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties along with regional security.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in India-Malaysia relations since Prime Minister Ibrahim's state visit to India in August 2024, with particular focus on trade and investment, defence, education, healthcare, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Modi thanked Ibrahim for his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Malaysia's support on issues of mutual concern.

The two also exchanged views on cooperation in the multilateral arena and regional security.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Malaysia on its successful chairmanship of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He welcomed its continued support for the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the early conclusion of the review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumHAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil

The case for a second fighter jet maker in India isn't compelling: HAL CMD

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli airstrikes kill 38 Palestinians as negotiation team heads to Qatar

The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING

Govt bolsters self-reliance in warfighting with indigenous weapon purchases

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Ship attacked in Red Sea near Yemen amid ongoing regional tensions

F-35 fighter jet

UK engineering team arrives in Kerala to repair stranded F-35 jet

Topics : Narendra Modi BRICS BRICS Summit India Malaysia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon