Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Meloni discuss ways to bolster ties in trade, defence & security

PM Modi, Meloni discuss ways to bolster ties in trade, defence & security

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies and peoples, he added

Giorgia Meloni, Italy PM, Meloni, Giorgia, Modi, Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni here on Sunday and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, investment, technology, AI, space, defence and security.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, the two leaders adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, which reiterates their common resolve to fight terrorism.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

 

"Their talks centred around deepening ties in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies and peoples, he added.

Meloni expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in 2026, he said.

India-Italy trade is estimated at about USD 15 billion in 2023-2024, while Foreign Direct Investments from Italy into India are estimated at about USD 4 billion since the year 2000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

Macron, PM Modi

'Long live friendship', says French President Macron after meeting PM Modi

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Op Sindoor was orchestra where every musician played role: Army chief

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG urges armed forces to stay vigilant amid attempts to disrupt peace

PM Modi

'Special' summit: PM Narendra Modi begins SA visit to attend G20 meet

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Italy Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon