PM Modi outlines 3 key areas to enhance bilateral ties with Ethiopia

PM Modi outlines 3 key areas to enhance bilateral ties with Ethiopia

PM Modi's discussions with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali have paved the way for a Strategic Partnership between India and Ethiopia

PM Modi, Ethiopia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attend the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening bilateral cooperation at the National Palace, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Image: Reuters)

ANI
Dec 17 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined three key areas to enhance bilateral ties with Ethiopia

PM Modi's discussions with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali have paved the way for a Strategic Partnership between India and Ethiopia.

The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming, and agri-tech to boost Ethiopia's food security. Capacity building initiatives include introducing new programmes in artificial intelligence and doubling student scholarships, enabling more Ethiopian students to access Indian education.

The Digital Public Infrastructure collaboration aims to drive innovation and growth. These agreements reflect the growing partnership between India and Ethiopia, focusing on mutual growth and development.

 

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Held extensive discussions with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. We have decided to elevate the India-Ethiopia ties to a Strategic Partnership. Gave three key suggestions to enhance bilateral ties: Deepen relations in food security and health security. This includes cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming and agri-tech. Boost capacity building. Today, we have decided to introduce new programmes in artificial intelligence and to double student scholarships. This will enable many more Ethiopian students to access higher education opportunities in India and strengthen youth-to-youth engagement. Work extensively on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)."

"Other aspects that featured in our talks include enhancing collaboration in pharmaceuticals, digital health, medical tourism and more. Sectors such as energy and critical minerals also offer many opportunities," he added.

 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali took PM Modi to the National Palace Museum.

In a post on X, he said, "Gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for showing me glimpses of Ethiopian history and culture at the National Palace Museum in Addis Ababa. It was a powerful reminder of Ethiopia's rich traditions."

 

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace in Addis Ababa.

In a post on X, he said, "Received a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. This visit marks another step forward in strengthening the enduring partnership between India and Ethiopia."

 

 

The visit yielded several key outcomes, including agreements on customised cooperation, the establishment of a data centre, and UN peacekeeping training.

India and Ethiopia also signed an MoU on debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework, showcasing cooperation on economic issues. Educational exchanges received a boost with doubled ICCR scholarships for Ethiopian students and specialised AI courses under ITEC.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dec 17 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

