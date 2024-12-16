Opening of Moldova's embassy in India will deepen ties: Jaishankar

Business Standard
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the opening of an embassy of Moldova in New Delhi opens a "new chapter" that will further the partnership between the two countries and help in advancing collaboration in key areas.

"Let me express the expectation, hope that in the not very distant future, you will see an Indian embassy in Moldova as well," the minister said in his address at an event held here to mark the opening of the embassy.

Jaishankar termed the opening of the embassy a "significant milestone" in the relationship between India and Moldova, an east European country.

 

"Every time an embassy opens here, I know we have done something right," he said.

The opening of various new embassies or consulates of India abroad in the last few years is "a reflection of India's growing engagement with the world". And in this particular case, a statement of a deeper friendship between the two countries, he said.

"This moment reflects the shared commitments of our nations since the establishment of our diplomatic ties in 1992," he added.

Jaishankar recalled that Moldova extended crucial help to India during 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate a large number of stranded Indian students during the Ukraine crisis.

"And India will never forget it," he said.

In his address, the Union minister appreciated Moldova's "warm embrace" of yoga practices and Hindi, terming it a "reflection of our ties".

India has cultivated a much more dynamic and contemporary relationship with Europe, he said.

This new embassy is a "practical step towards strengthening our diplomatic relations", a new chapter that will further the partnership between the two countries and help in advancing collaboration in key areas, he said.

"I am confident that this embassy will become a beacon of friendship, serve as a bridge... (give) a practical meaning to our cooperation," Jaishankar said.

Later in a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Held productive talks with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi today in New Delhi. Discussed our growing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. And new opportunities in investment, education, technology and culture. Today's signing of declaration of intent on a Migration and Mobility partnership will open new avenues for our partnership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

