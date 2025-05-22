Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Defence, Rheinmetall AG to build major ammo unit in Maharashtra

Reliance Defence, Rheinmetall AG to build major ammo unit in Maharashtra

Reliance will build a major ammunition complex in Maharashtra with Germany's Rheinmetall AG, aiming to support India's defence forces and its ₹50,000 crore export goal by 2029

The collaboration supports Reliance Defence’s ambition to become one of India’s top three defence exporters. Representative image.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Reliance Defence Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, has signed a strategic agreement with Germany-based Rheinmetall AG to collaborate in the ammunition sector. The partnership will focus on the supply of explosives and propellants for medium- and large-calibre ammunition, with joint marketing of selected products and scope for further collaboration.
 
"The new state-of-the-art facility will make a significant contribution to supplying the country's armed forces. The defence manufacturing complex will support India’s ambitious defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029," the Reliance Group said in a statement.
 
Rheinmetall AG, one of the world’s largest defence firms, closed 2024 with revenues of €9.8 billion and operations across 171 locations globally. Known for advanced munitions such as the Assegai M2005 V-LAP and SMArt 155, the company will gain enhanced access to critical raw materials and benefit from improved supply chain resilience through this partnership.
 
 
“This strategic partnership brings cutting-edge capabilities to India, marking a transformational moment for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector,” said Anil D Ambani, Founder and Chairman of Reliance Group. “The project marks a major step in the Reliance Group’s long-term strategy to invest in the fast-growing defence manufacturing sector.” 

Massive greenfield facility in Ratnagiri
 
Reliance Defence will establish a greenfield manufacturing facility, fully owned by the company, in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The plant is expected to become one of the largest of its kind in South Asia, with proposed annual production capacities of:
 
200,000 artillery shells
10,000 tonnes of explosives
2,000 tonnes of propellants
 
Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, commented: “This strategic partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India.”
 
The collaboration supports Reliance Defence’s ambition to become one of India’s top three defence exporters. The new unit will be integrated into the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC)—an upcoming comprehensive defence production complex in Ratnagiri. Once completed, it will represent the largest greenfield defence initiative undertaken by a private company in India.
 
Third major global tie-up for Reliance Defence
 
This marks Reliance Defence’s third significant international partnership, following earlier collaborations with Dassault Aviation and Thales Group of France. 
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

